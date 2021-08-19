Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE YRD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 145,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.87. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $310.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $167.89 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

