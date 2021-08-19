Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. ACCO Brands reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 22.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,643,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,480,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,185,000 after buying an additional 93,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,319,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,275,000 after purchasing an additional 234,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ACCO Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 107,719 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,616,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

ACCO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $829.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.21. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

