Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Post $1.38 EPS

Analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.56. Alcoa posted earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

Shares of NYSE AA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,088,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,605. Alcoa has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 13.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

