Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.31. Primis Financial reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 4,653 shares of company stock worth $72,266 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 424,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRST traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,356. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $361.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.