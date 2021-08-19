Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.57 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce $110.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.40 million and the highest is $113.20 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $102.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $454.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.90 million to $467.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $453.67 million, with estimates ranging from $443.60 million to $463.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In other news, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $173,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $58,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.46. 304,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,275. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.96. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

