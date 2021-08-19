Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Announce $2.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will report earnings per share of $2.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $89.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

