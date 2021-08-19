Zacks: Analysts Expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Brokerages expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to announce $3.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.51 billion. Adient reported sales of $3.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $16.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,584. Adient has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.17.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

