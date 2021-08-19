Zacks: Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post $66.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $34.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $211.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.35 million to $227.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $292.17 million, with estimates ranging from $275.01 million to $324.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

NYSE CLDT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.44. 276,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,798. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $557.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

