Zacks: Analysts Expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($5.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMMB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,526,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $74,019,000. 26.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMMB traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,303. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $168.80. The company has a market cap of $133.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

