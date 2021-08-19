Zacks: Analysts Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Hercules Capital posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTGC. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

HTGC stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 163,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 127,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 403,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hercules Capital by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,563 shares during the period. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

