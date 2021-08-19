Zacks: Analysts Expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Post $0.52 EPS

Brokerages expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.51. Kaman reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kaman.

A number of brokerages have commented on KAMN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $40.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.34. Kaman has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 99.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

