Zacks: Analysts Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report $117.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.50 million and the lowest is $117.17 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $97.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $463.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $464.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $509.56 million, with estimates ranging from $504.90 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

SPNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

SPNS stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 156.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after buying an additional 799,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 231,805 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 95.4% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 156,508 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 233.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

