Zacks: Analysts Expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viracta Therapeutics.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Viracta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

VIRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.83. 2,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,127. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 21.12, a quick ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.