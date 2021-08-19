Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Amdocs posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 873.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.96. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.