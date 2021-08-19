Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.67 Million

Brokerages expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to announce sales of $38.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.44 million to $38.90 million. Broadwind posted sales of $54.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $148.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.71 million to $148.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $180.68 million, with estimates ranging from $179.16 million to $182.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $41,231.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,191.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,912 shares of company stock worth $213,407 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the second quarter valued at $1,570,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at $1,693,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at $689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 28.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 103,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWEN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

