Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Empire State Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,274. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

