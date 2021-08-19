Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.69 Million

Analysts predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will report sales of $185.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.29 million. Endava reported sales of $112.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $623.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.88 million to $634.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $781.54 million, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $838.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Endava by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,311,000 after buying an additional 938,800 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endava by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,875,000 after buying an additional 38,825 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,311,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Endava by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 952,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,676,000 after acquiring an additional 120,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.15. The company had a trading volume of 134,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,038. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.67, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.63. Endava has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $141.93.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

