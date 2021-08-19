Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

RMR traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,025. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132,880 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

