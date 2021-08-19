Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to announce $155.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.58 million and the lowest is $152.69 million. trivago reported sales of $70.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $417.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.87 million to $431.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $707.04 million, with estimates ranging from $605.34 million to $836.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.24 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of trivago by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after buying an additional 2,094,643 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of trivago by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 65,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of trivago stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $901.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.76.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

