Zacks: Brokerages Expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. 64,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,198,000 after buying an additional 2,050,675 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after buying an additional 1,730,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth about $16,910,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth about $36,989,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

