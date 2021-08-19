Zacks: Brokerages Expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. BlackLine posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

Shares of BL stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.09. 8,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,223. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $73.45 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.94.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $375,204.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,348 shares in the company, valued at $13,705,714.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $459,760.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,857 shares of company stock valued at $11,380,140. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in BlackLine by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.