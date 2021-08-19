Zacks: Brokerages Expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.00. MYR Group posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

MYRG stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.76. The stock had a trading volume of 73,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,699,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

