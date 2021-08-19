Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nyxoah.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NYXH. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NYXH opened at $31.23 on Monday. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

