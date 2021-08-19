Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.67 Million

Analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to report sales of $16.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.33 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $13.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $66.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.78 million to $67.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $69.39 million, with estimates ranging from $68.89 million to $69.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 115.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.26. 24,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,165. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

