Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Viavi Solutions also posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%.

VIAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.91. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,318 shares of company stock worth $982,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.