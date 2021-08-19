Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to Sell

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on APDN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 220.18% and a negative return on equity of 116.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at $195,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

