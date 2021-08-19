Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) to Sell

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspira Women’s Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of AWH opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $413.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 10.6% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.