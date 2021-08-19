Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) to Hold

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.86. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 127.64% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Calyxt will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 158.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

