Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Strong Sell

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $133.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk’s near-term financial performance is likely to continue suffering from its strategic move of shifting business model to selling more subscription-based services from selling perpetual licenses. Although the business model would help it generate stable revenues and expand margins in the long run, the company’s revenues and earnings are likely to remain under pressure until the transition completes. Moreover, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to dampen its margins. The stock has underperformed over the past year. Nonetheless, CyberArk’s prospects seem good due to rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies are positives.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $155.51 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.94.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $4,063,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $2,378,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

