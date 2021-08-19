Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Hold

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DEA. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,890. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 62,002 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 95,193.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 446,648 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

