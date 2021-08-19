Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) to Hold

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $247.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.20. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $207.85 and a 1 year high of $286.11.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

