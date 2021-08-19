Zacks Investment Research Downgrades InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) to Sell

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InfuSystem is a rapidly growing healthcare services company that provides state-of-the-art electronic continuous ambulatory infusion pumps, supplies and support to oncology practices and clinics throughout the United States. More than 60% of oncologists across all 50 states turn to InfuSystem as their single, full-service source for cost-effective infusion pump management. “

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $308.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.93.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). InfuSystem had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Research analysts predict that InfuSystem will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

