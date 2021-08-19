Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to Hold

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

