Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to Hold

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,100 shares of company stock worth $657,647. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

