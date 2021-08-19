Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Hold

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

RPT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other RPT Realty news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $5,135,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 18.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

