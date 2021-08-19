Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) to Sell

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.60. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,280,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,369,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,126,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.