Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) to Hold

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

TALO has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

TALO opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $764.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.60.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

