Zacks Investment Research Lowers Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) to Strong Sell

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLBD. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

BLBD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.14 million, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $206,657.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,192,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 147,716 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 19.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

