Zacks Investment Research Lowers PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.47. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.31.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 197,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

