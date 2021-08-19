Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to “Buy”

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FC. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE FC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.02. 62,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.21. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

