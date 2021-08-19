Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) to Hold

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:GTX opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $455.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 9.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 16,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $137,040.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 698,828 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,112 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,529,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,452,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,125,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,461,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. 1.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garrett Motion (GTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.