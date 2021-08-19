Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to “Hold”

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAG. Raymond James upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.17 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MAG Silver by 17,823.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MAG Silver by 3.8% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 42.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth $37,579,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

