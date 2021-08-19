ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.68 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.68, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

