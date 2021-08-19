ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.10 million-$253.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.24 million.ZIX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.150 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Get ZIX alerts:

NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.84. 1,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.31 million, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ZIX by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ZIX by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ZIX by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 72,014 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.