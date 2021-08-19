ZooKeeper Hits Market Cap of $3.52 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0887 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $69,613.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00055704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00148188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00149556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,629.90 or 1.00033108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.87 or 0.00916080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.06 or 0.00706041 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 39,682,628 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.