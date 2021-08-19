Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZRSEF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $380.00 on Monday. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $287.65 and a twelve month high of $547.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.99.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

