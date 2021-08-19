Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 667 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $539,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,201.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,480.31. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,802,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

