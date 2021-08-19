Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

