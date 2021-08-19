Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10.63 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.05.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

