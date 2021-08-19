Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.67 Million Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,689 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE:DB opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

